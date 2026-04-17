Misfiring gun kills robber in Bulacan

A robber was fatally shot by his own pistol after it misfired while he was attempting to rob two motorcycle riders in Santa Maria, Bulacan, on Thursday, April 16.

According to Sta. Maria police chief Lt. Col. Mark Louie Sigua, the two riders sought assistance from barangay tanods after the robber and his cohort tried to hold them up in Sitio Gitna, Barangay Balasing.

While the tanods were interviewing the victims, the suspects suddenly appeared at the scene and were immediately identified by the victims.

Authorities attempted to apprehend the suspects, but the back rider drew a firearm and pointed it at them.

A retired police officer, now serving as deputy tanod, struck the suspect’s hand with a baton, causing the gun to discharge and fatally hit the robber himself.

His cohort quickly fled toward Sapang Palay, City of San Jose del Monte.

Police recovered the robber’s caliber .45 pistol, two fired cartridge cases, and two pairs of slippers at the scene.

A flash alarm was issued to the Bulacan Tactical Operations Center and nearby municipalities to track down the fleeing suspect.

Bulacan Police Provincial Office Officer-in-Charge Col. Jay B. Baybayan commended the bravery of the barangay tanods, saying their quick action prevented a crime.

He added that a manhunt is ongoing and police visibility has been intensified across the province to ensure community safety. (Freddie Velez)