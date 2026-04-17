10 DI-Maute fighters killed in Lanao del Sur gunfight

Ten suspected members of the Dawlah Islamiya–Maute Group (DI-MG), including two of its top leaders, were killed in a pre-dawn encounter with government forces in Marantao, Lanao del Sur, on Friday, April 17. The firefight lasted for eight grueling hours, police said.

Operatives from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) were serving arrest warrants against Amerol Mangoranca, alias “Usman,” identified as the group’s amir or leader, and Benjie Amir, alias “Muslih/Benjie,” the group’s sub-leader, when the suspects allegedly opened fire.

This triggered a gunbattle in Barangay Banga Pantar that began around 1:05 a.m. and ended at 9 a.m.

Both Usman and Muslih had standing warrants for murder, homicide, and kidnapping, according to CIDG. They were also listed in the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ wanted list for the first quarter of 2026.

“Upon the approach of the operating teams to the hideout of the accused, they were met with heavy bursts of fire from numerous unlawful aggressors,” a CIDG report said.

“The operating teams were compelled to defend themselves. They returned fire to repel the lethal attack, resulting in an armed encounter and the neutralization of ten members,” it added.

Aside from the two leaders, those killed included Jamail Ibrahim alias “Orak”; Fahmi Aminodin alias “Pakmin”; Sohaile Borud Bato alias “Nasif/Muslim”; Mohaimen Aragon alias “Turab”; Nahara Khairiya Hamim alias “Yaqiyna,” wife of DI-MG sub-leader Amir; alias “Polindan,” wife of DI-MG amir Usman; and two unidentified female individuals.

Police said the group had been linked to attacks against soldiers and government forces in the Bangsamoro region.

“The group is allegedly sowing fear in the community through terroristic activities. They are reportedly responsible for crimes and ambushes that claimed the lives of soldiers and other government forces in the area,” the report stated.

Two of the fatalities, Bato and Aragon, were former violent extremists who had earlier surrendered to authorities.

No casualties were reported on the government side.

Security forces recovered several firearms from the scene, including two M16 rifles, an M4 rifle, an M1 Garand rifle, and a .38 caliber revolver. A hand grenade and components for improvised explosive devices were also seized.

Police Maj. Gen. Robert A.A. Morico II, CIDG director, said the deaths of the group’s top leaders would significantly weaken its operations.

“The neutralization of the leader and sub-leader is a major blow to the DI-MG’s operational capabilities in the region,” Morico said. (Martin Sadongdong)