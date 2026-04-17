Hope, Xavier brace for thrilling Fil-Chinese Basketball Finals series

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Hope Christian School and Xavier School are figuring in not only one but two Finals series in the Smart Sports Fil-Chinese Athletic Association Inc. Basketball Tournament presented by Tanduay Athletics beginning Monday, April 20 at the Tanduay Gym in Quiapo.

Hope and Xavier will be gunning for basketball glory both in the 30s and 50s-and-above division following their respective dominant runs in the eliminations and playoffs.

Speaking during the Finals press conference at the Oriental Palace on Friday, April 17, the coaches of the four squads agree that the best-of-three duel will be a fiery yet thrilling one, regardless of their ages.

“I think it will boil down to first, the availability of the players. Some of our players are really busy, may mga commitments,” said Xavier 30s division team head coach Howie Chang who was joined by 50s team mentor Ryan Dy.

“Then at the end of the day, it will boil down to pride. We can say that we really put emphasis on playing for pride and glory,” he added as Xavier hopes to have Charles Tiu back in the team in time for the Finals series.

“I’m still trying to recover in time for the Finals after sustaining an AC joint sprain last week. I love playing for Xavier— it’s meaningful for me as one of the older guys to go up against younger MPBL players and even former college players,” said Tiu who torched Hope for 32 points in their 82-76 win in the eliminations.

For Hope 30s team head coach Jerson Cabiltes, the Finals is simply all about who wants it more and how much each team is willing to do to win it.

“I’ll just put emphasis on which team wants it more. I just don’t want to see my team get out hustled. We’ll give our effort in every possession. We’re gonna do it every second,” said Cabiltes, who on the other hand is joined by 50s-and-above team tactician Stevenson Tan.

The tournament is also backed by Genius Hardware, Ultraforce Tires, Cellboy, PGFlex Linoleum, Boysen, Lamtex Pipes, Jiang Nan, Hangry Pares, Powerhouse Tools, L.F. Fireworks, BYD Valenzuela, BAIC, Jetour, Oedo, 1118 Autospa, and TCL.