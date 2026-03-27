De Lima: SC must not be used by VP Duterte

Mamamayang Liberal Party-list Rep. Leila de Lima on Friday urged the Supreme Court not to be “used” again, mocking Vice President Sara Duterte’s past “bloodbath” rhetoric as she assailed a petition seeking to halt the House impeachment proceedings against her.

De Lima’s appeal came after lawyer Israelito Torreon filed a petition for certiorari with a prayer for a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the House Committee on Justice’s hearings on the active impeachment complaints.

“This time, the [SC] should tell VP Sara to stop using them to evade accountability,” De Lima said, adding: “Hindi dapat pumayag ang korte na palagi na lang silang ginagawang takbuhan ni Sara sa pag-iwas niya sa pananagutan sa batas.”

She recalled how Duterte’s camp previously challenged the legality of impeachment proceedings before the SC, which eventually voided the complaint on a technicality. The House later impeached Duterte on Feb. 5, 2025 via the fast-track mode.

Unlike last year, this year’s complaints went through the committee track, with Torreon’s petition aimed at stopping the process.

De Lima, who endorsed one of the two active complaints, interpreted the filing as a sign of desperation.

“We have yet to see and read the full text of the petition, but whatever their arguments are, it is obvious that VP Sara is showing signs of desperation in trying to evade accountability (once again!) by not facing the impeachment proceedings,” she said.

De Lima also mocked Duterte’s earlier rhetoric: “May pa-‘bloodbath, bloodbath’ pang sinasabi noon. Sa simpleng committee hearing nga ay takot na takot ngayon.”

The House justice committee continues to hold hearings to determine probable cause in the complaints. (Ellson Quismorio)