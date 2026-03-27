Lemetti shines as import-less ROS shocks Meralco

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Adrian Nocum chased Chris Newsome from the paint and then soared to block the latter’s three-point shot. The Bolts retained the ball but the attempt was once again foiled by Luis Villegas, leading to a Felix Lemetti breakaway.

Rain or Shine might be missing some ceiling in the absence of their import but it was not lacking in toughness, heart and fight.

The Elasto Painters bucked the absence of Jalen Johnson and shocked the Meralco Bolts, 109-102 to stay perfect in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday, March 27.

With Meralco threatening in the final frame, cutting the lead down to just one, 94-95, Rain or Shine showed poise under pressure and unloaded a back-breaking 11-0 run to restore order, 106-94 and eventually pick up its third win in as many games.

Lemetti stepped up and had six of his 23 points during that stretch while Adrian Nocum finished with 17 points and six rebounds. Rookie Christian Manaytay and Caelan Tiongson also held the fort for ROS with 12 and 16 respectively.

Jhonard Clarito also helped out in the Elasto Painter’s gang rebounding, collaring nine boards to go with 15 rebounds.

Rain or Shine surprisingly led for the most part of the contest, even stretching it to as high as 17 before Meralco tried to mount a comeback in the second half.

Chris Newsome paced the Bolts with 29 points while import Marvin Jones finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds although he failed to assert his height advantage against ROS after being held scoreless in the last two quarters.