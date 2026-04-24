Win or go home: Tigresses, Lady Tams dispute No. 4 spot; NU, UST clash for semis bonus

Games Saturday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

1 p.m. – UST vs NU (Men’s playoff for No. 2 seed)

3 p.m. – UST vs FEU (Women’s playoff for No. 4 seed)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Everything is on the line, so desperate measures are required as University of Santo Tomas and Far Eastern University dispute the No. 4 spot in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament on Saturday, April 25, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

To survive the 3 p.m. duel, both UST and FEU should play like there is no more tomorrow, knowing that every serve and hit matters since one mistake can lead to another.

The playoff was necessitated after both teams finished with similar 8-6 records at the close of the double-round elims with La Salle emerging as No. 1, followed by reigning champion National University (10-4) and Adamson 9-5.

Since La Salle advanced outright to the finals after completing a 14-game sweep, NU, Adamson and the winner in the UST-FEU will figure in step-ladder semis.

Also worth watching is the 1 p.m. duel between reigning champion and four-peat seeking National University (10-4) and UST (10-4) with the semifinal edge serving as reward.

Coming off a bitter five-set loss to defending champion NU last Wednesday, the España-based squad tries to regain its form in hopes of beating the Morayta-based squad three in a row this season.

Despite their win-run against FEU, Angge Poyos, UST’s leading scorer, refused to take their rivals lightly since anything can happen at this desperate time.

Also one thing going for the Lady Tamaraws is that they are coming off a remarkable reverse-sweep win over the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

“Mahirap ‘yong situation, pero for us players, need lang namin is tiyagain namin kasi nandito na kami sa sitwasyon na ‘to and patapos na ‘yong season. Yong tiyaga and patience sa sarili and sa team talagang ‘yon ‘yong puhunan namin para makapasok sa Final Four,” said Poyos.

Poyos, the Season 86 Rookie of the Year, banners UST once again alongside Reg Jurado, Cassie Carballo, Avril Bron, Jonna Perdido, Xyza Gula, and captain Detdet Pepito, who eyes another shot at championship in her final playing year.

It would be an exciting showdown as Poyos is pitted against FEU skipper Gerz Petallo who tries to keep the Lady Tamaraws’ bid alive with the help of Tin Ubaldo, Lovely Lopez, Mitzi Panangin, Aly Devosora, Jaz Ellarina, Faida Bakanke, and Cla Loresco.

“Going against UST, pusuan na ‘yan kumbaga, for me it’s more, one thing, ano ba talaga gusto namin? Dapat lahat kami pare-pareho,” said FEU head coach Tina Salak. “Short na two-day preparation… ang sabi kolang sa mga players ‘to na ‘yan, do-or-die, be prepared.”

Meanwhile, apart from reclaiming the twice-to-beat advantage, the Bulldogs seek to exact their revenge after their four-set loss to the Golden Spikers the last time out.

Alas Pilipinas stars Buds Buddin, Leo Ordiales, Jade Disquitado, and Josh Ybanez, who awaits for his third MVP coronation, headline the thrilling match that will serve as a preview of their semis rivals.

No. 1 seed Far Eastern University (11-1) and Ateneo (7-7) will clash in another semis pairing with the Tamaraws enjoying a twice-to-beat advantage.