basketballHeadlines

Guiao looking forward to another win streak as ROS tangles Magnolia

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
3 Min Read
ROS coach Yeng Guiao and Anton Asistio. (PBA Images)

By REYNALD MAGALLON

 

 

Games Today

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

5:15 p.m. — Terrafirma vs NLEX

7:30 p.m. — Rain or Shine vs Magnolia

 

Rain or Shine isn’t crying over spilled milk even after its seven-game win streak got snapped against Phoenix

In fact, the loss lifted some pressure on their shoulders as they entered the crucial stretch of the eliminations, beginning with a clash against Magnolia in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Saturday, April 25.

Tip-off of the clash is at 7:30 p.m. with the charges of head coach Yeng Guiao brimming with renewed motivation after getting their first taste of defeat.

 

Setting up the table in the clash is the battle between Terrafirma and NLEX in the first offering at 5:15 p.m.

“It was good while it lasted. Mangyayari naman talaga yun na mapuputol at some point. Of course, we like to win as much and as many as we can. Pero dadating yung araw na maalat talaga eh,” said Guiao.

The Elasto Painters led by as many as 18 points in the first half before suddenly losing steam in the next two quarters, allowing the Fuel Masters to complete a come-from-behind 87-84 win.

With the streak now already a thing of the past, Guiao preached that the focus for ROS at this point was to get back on the winning track and secure the twice-to-beat advantage in the quarters.

 

“It releases some pressure off us. Ang gusto lang naman talaga is makarating kami ng nine wins, secure the twice to beat,” said Guiao. “We won seven times. We lost one. Maybe you can look forward to another win streak.”

 

Easier said than done however especially against Magnolia which is finally regaining their form after a 0-3 start to the conference.

The Hotshots are hoping to move above the 0.500 mark after the match against the Elasto Painters — a goal that is certainly achievable with the way guys like import Clint Chapman, Jerom Lastimosa and Zav Lucero are playing.

 

Arnaiz was intentionally killed – forensics expert
LA nears dream PBA PH Cup championship after solid game
Tempo 3 April 2020, Friday issue
PBA: SBC coach winning formula: Play basics
Robredo not in guest list
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Win or go home: Tigresses, Lady Tams dispute No. 4 spot; NU, UST clash for semis bonus

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Win or go home: Tigresses, Lady Tams dispute No. 4 spot; NU, UST clash for semis bonus
Sports Volleyball
Digong accepts ICC ruling, leaves fate to God – Kitty
Headlines News
Timberwolves lock down Nuggets, cruise to 113-96 win for 2-1 series lead
Basketball Sports
Meta slashes 8,000 jobs as Microsoft offers buyouts
News