Guiao looking forward to another win streak as ROS tangles Magnolia

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Games Today

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

5:15 p.m. — Terrafirma vs NLEX

7:30 p.m. — Rain or Shine vs Magnolia

Rain or Shine isn’t crying over spilled milk even after its seven-game win streak got snapped against Phoenix

In fact, the loss lifted some pressure on their shoulders as they entered the crucial stretch of the eliminations, beginning with a clash against Magnolia in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Saturday, April 25.

Tip-off of the clash is at 7:30 p.m. with the charges of head coach Yeng Guiao brimming with renewed motivation after getting their first taste of defeat.

Setting up the table in the clash is the battle between Terrafirma and NLEX in the first offering at 5:15 p.m.

“It was good while it lasted. Mangyayari naman talaga yun na mapuputol at some point. Of course, we like to win as much and as many as we can. Pero dadating yung araw na maalat talaga eh,” said Guiao.

The Elasto Painters led by as many as 18 points in the first half before suddenly losing steam in the next two quarters, allowing the Fuel Masters to complete a come-from-behind 87-84 win.

With the streak now already a thing of the past, Guiao preached that the focus for ROS at this point was to get back on the winning track and secure the twice-to-beat advantage in the quarters.

“It releases some pressure off us. Ang gusto lang naman talaga is makarating kami ng nine wins, secure the twice to beat,” said Guiao. “We won seven times. We lost one. Maybe you can look forward to another win streak.”

Easier said than done however especially against Magnolia which is finally regaining their form after a 0-3 start to the conference.

The Hotshots are hoping to move above the 0.500 mark after the match against the Elasto Painters — a goal that is certainly achievable with the way guys like import Clint Chapman, Jerom Lastimosa and Zav Lucero are playing.