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‘Mobile Botika’: Parañaque brings medicines closer to home

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Mayor Edwin Olivarez leads the launch of the "Mobile Botika" program on May 5. (Photo courtesy of Parañaque PIO)

The Parañaque City government has officially launched its “Mobile Botika,” a community-based health initiative that delivers essential medicines and services directly to residents across all 16 barangays.

Mayor Edwin Olivarez said the program, part of the city’s flagship “Alagang Parañaque” initiative, aims to improve access to affordable medication, particularly for underserved communities.

He noted that the Mobile Botika complements existing health centers by traveling to different barangays, ensuring residents no longer need to go far to obtain basic medicines and health services.

The initiative also integrates the Yakap program, which promotes inclusive and compassionate healthcare, especially for vulnerable sectors.

Through this, patients can more easily access maintenance medicines and medical assistance.

As part of the city’s modernization efforts, Yakap beneficiaries are required to secure an e-prescription to avail of free medicines.

City Health Officer Dr. Darius Sebastian emphasized that the program reflects the local government’s commitment to accessible, efficient, and people-centered healthcare. (Jean Fernando)

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