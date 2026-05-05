PUP classes suspended as fire hits main building

A thick cloud of smoke sent alarm across the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) campus after flames hit the Main Academic Building Tuesday afternoon, May 5.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the incident was traced to an electrical fire around 3 p.m.

The blaze was later brought under control and eventually extinguished within the day, based on a university statement.

As a safety measure, in-person classes in the affected building were immediately suspended to ensure the welfare of students, faculty, and staff.

PUP clarified that the suspension does not cover the College of Law, College of Human Kinetics (night classes), Laboratory High School and Senior High School, College of Communication, College of Engineering, Institute of Technology, and the M.H. Del Pilar Building.

No injuries have been reported so far, while authorities continue to assess the extent of damage caused by the fire. (Diann Calucin)