San Miguel, Terrafirma in crucial match; Phoenix eyes quarters

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Games Wednesday

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

5:15 p.m. – Macau vs Phoenix

7:30 p.m. – San Miguel vs Terrafirma

San Miguel and Terrafirma figure in a must-win duel that will dictate the outcome of their respective playoff hopes in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Wednesday, May 6.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. with the Beermen needing a victory to solidify their spot in the playoffs while the Dyip are determined to keep their hopes alive for the Magic 8.

Setting up the table is the clash between Phoenix and Macau, with the former eyeing a boost to its Top 4 bid while the latter aiming for a winning end to its PBA gig this conference in the first offering at 5:15 p.m.

For the Beermen, a victory would clinch them a spot in the quarterfinals as even if it loses its last game and ends up tied with the Dyip for the eighth spot, they will be the one advancing due to a winner over the other rule.

And that should be in the minds of head coach Leo Austria’s veteran players heading into the contest as June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez and Don Trollano will be expected to spearhead the assault for San Miguel.

Of course, Bennie Boatwright will be a point of attack for SMB although the 6-foot-10 import will be dealing with a lot of things on game day as he is also set to attend his naturalization hearing in the morning.

For the Dyip, however, a win will be a huge boost for their cause as not only they would improve to a 5-6 record and catch the Beermen on a similar slate, they will even have the chance to improve to a 6-6 slate.

And in the event of a triple tie between SMB, Terrafirma and Magnolia, the Dyip could possibly get the better quotient depending on the outcome of their game.

To do so, head coach Ronald Tubid will need the A-games from his import Mubashar Ali and main gunner Jerrick Ahanmisi. Rookie Geo Chiu will also play a big part especially on the defensive end, particularly in helping to slow down the Beermen twin towers of Fajardo and Boatwright.