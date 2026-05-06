Recto brands Leviste ‘liar,’ rejects bribery claims

Executive Secretary Ralph Recto said that “telling the truth” is the antidote to allegations made against him by Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Leviste, whom he branded a liar.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 5, Recto dismissed Leviste’s accusations and instead accused the lawmaker of multiple bribery attempts, all of which he said he rejected.

“Sa daming pagsubok na kinakaharap ng ating bansa, ayaw ko sanang patulan ang mga kasinungalingan ng isang kulang sa pansin, kulang sa pag-iisip, at kulang sa pagmamahal,” Recto said.

“But you can only fight a natural-born liar with truth. At sa walang humpay na walang basehang paninirang puri, may hangganan din ang pagtitimpi.”

Recto claimed that from their first meeting, Leviste offered ₱400 million to bribe a political opponent into withdrawing, and later ₱1 billion in exchange for Governor Vilma Santos stepping aside.

He said he rejected both offers.

The Palace official also denied summoning Leviste to meetings, saying it was Leviste’s camp that repeatedly sought his attention.

Recto stressed that the country faces serious challenges requiring focus, warning: “If he will not stop telling lies about me, it is tempting for me to start telling the truth about him.”

He added, “Hindi dapat pag-aksayan ang isang barker sa circus na kung kailangan ay kakain ng bubog para mapansin siya.”

The exchange of barbs between the two Batangas politicians began after Leviste’s April 13 criticism of Recto, when he urged the Executive Secretary to stop blocking Congress’ attempts to suspend or reduce the VAT on fuel. (Betheena Unite)