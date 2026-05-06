Leviste: ‘Vilma’s win was thanks to me’

Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Legarda Leviste claimed he helped secure the victory of Batangas Governor Vilma Santos-Recto in the 2025 elections, saying she would have lost without his intervention.

He added that this is why the Rectos feel “threatened” by him, according to the billionaire businessman-turned-lawmaker.

Leviste made the remarks during Deputy Speaker Janette Garin’s interpellation of his privilege speech, which was later stricken from the record for containing unsubstantiated claims.

In his speech, Leviste suggested impropriety in Executive Secretary Ralph Recto’s ties with Construction Workers Solidarity (CWS) Party-list Rep. Edwin Gardiola, whom he described as a “cong-tractor.” Recto is the husband of Governor Santos-Recto.

The fiery tone of Leviste’s speech prompted Garin to ask, “Mayroon po ba kayong away na pukitika sa Batangas? Or kaya po ay magkakasama?”

Leviste replied: “Actually ma’am, yung meeting ko with Cong. Gardiola and Secretary Recto on April 16, as per my Facebook post, was for them to ask for my help for the campaign of Vilma and Lucky… para tulungan ko sila sa 2025 elections.”

He emphasized Santos-Recto’s narrow margin of victory: “Dahil ang panalo ni Vilma kay Mike Rivera ay 7+ percent lamang at nanalo siya sa aking distrito, at natalo pa nga siya sa ibang mga distrito.”

Leviste added, “Kaya pwede kong sabihin, kaya siya nanalo, dahil sa panalo niya sa aking distrito. Ako po ay may 75 percent ng boto, siya ay nakakuha ng 42 percent ng boto.”

He further said his relationship with the Rectos was “fractured” because of his political influence in the province.

As an example of this supposed insecurity, Leviste cited the April 24 visit of President Marcos for the Bawat Barangay Makikinabang program in Batangas, where 84 barangays allegedly did not receive their ₱200,000 allocation.

He accused the governor of blocking the benefit for political reasons.

The Rectos have dismissed the neophyte congressman’s claims.

Leviste, meanwhile, said he currently has “no plans” to run for Batangas governor in the 2028 elections. (Ellson Quismorio)