SMART/MPVSF taekwondo summer clinic underway

As summer further heats up, the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) will continue its own SMART/MVPSF Summer Clinic in various venues across the country.

The annual summer activity is designed by the national taekwondo association under the able leadership of Grandmaster Sung-Chon Hong as a natural way to enrich one’s health – alertness and mental discipline in particular.

As it is regarded as the most effective and practical way for physical condition, thousands of martial arts enthusiasts – young and old – have already availed of the program since the clinic started last month.

Fully supported by World Taekwondo, Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Sports Commission, and Milo, clinics are ongoing in all PTA-affiliated branches all over the country plus the elite clubs of the Philippine National Police and Armed Forces of the Philippines.

However, mastery of the teachings of the popular Korean sport can only be achieved through continuous training, determination and perseverance.

Through consistent training, students develop not only strength and skill, but also confidence.

For more details, interested parties may contact PTA personnel at tel. numbers –85220518/85220519 or through its email: [email protected]/[email protected].