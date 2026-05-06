Caught red-handed: 16 nabbed in San Juan cable theft

Sixteen individuals, including a minor, were arrested for alleged cable theft in a joint operation by the San Juan City Police and the Eastern Police District (EPD) on Tuesday, May 5.

According to the Philippine National Police (PNP), the suspects were caught cutting and loading underground copper cables at around 12:15 a.m. along Araullo Street in Barangay Addition Hills, following a tip from a concerned citizen.

Among those arrested was a 48‑year‑old man identified as “Gabe,” while the group’s alleged leader, known as “Pipoy,” remains at large. A minor was also rescued during the operation.

Recovered from the suspects were underground copper cables owned by a telecommunications company, valued at ₱456,159.49.

Authorities also seized tools and equipment allegedly used in the theft, including a closed van, another vehicle, bolt cutters, and steel bars.

Police said charges are being prepared against the suspects for violations of Republic Act 10515, or the Anti‑Cable Television and Cable Internet Tapping Act, as well as theft under the Revised Penal Code. (Hannah Nicol)