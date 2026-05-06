Pasig City scores $1M grant for green spaces

As one of 24 city governments worldwide selected for the Bloomberg Philanthropies Mayors Challenge 2025–2026, Pasig City won a $1 million grant, along with technical assistance and dedicated personnel support, for its proposed floating parks project aimed at addressing the shortage of open and green spaces in the city.

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto was among more than 100 mayors from around the world who participated in Bloomberg CityLab 2026, held in Madrid, Spain, from April 27 to 29, 2026.

Out of over 630 local government units worldwide, Pasig City was recognized for its collaborative floating parks initiative—co-designed and co-managed with residents—to help ease the city’s lack of open and green spaces.

During Bloomberg CityLab 2026, a global cities summit, city leaders joined panels, discussions, and interactive sessions on how governments are responding to emerging urban challenges.

Mayors also met to discuss their winning project proposals and how these will be implemented using Bloomberg Philanthropies grants.

Pasig City representatives gained access to global experts through platforms such as Bloomberg CityLab 2026, where Mayor Sotto took part in the Mayors’ Innovation Studio.

He also served as a panelist in the breakout session “Reimagining Rivers,” which focused on innovative approaches to urban river redevelopment. (Richielyn Canlas)