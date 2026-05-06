Over 8,000 San Juan City seniors to receive 40 kilos of rice

A total of 8,898 senior citizens in San Juan City will each receive 40 kilos of rice this year under the Assistance to Indigent Individuals or Families–Food Assistance (AIIF‑FA) Rice Distribution Project, which began with the first 10‑kilo allocation on Wednesday, May 6. San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora led the initial distribution at the City Hall Atrium.

The program is part of the national government’s “Sa Bagong Pilipinas, Bawat Bayan Makikinabang” initiative.

During the launch, the first batch of beneficiaries received their rice allocation, with subsequent distributions scheduled to ensure orderly and efficient implementation.

Mayor Zamora explained that the selection of beneficiaries is determined by the local government. In San Juan, senior citizens were chosen as the priority group.

“Bakit senior citizens ang ating napili? Ang desisyon is up to the LGU kung sino sa tingin nila ang dapat mabigyan,” he said.

“Dahil ang ating mga lolo at lola ay dapat nating tulungan, at meron naman po kayong mga pamilya, mga anak, mga apo na kasama sa inyong mga tahanan, alam namin na maraming makikinabang sa bigas na ito. Kaya rito sa San Juan, ang mga senior citizens po ang ating beneficiaries or recipients.”

Beneficiaries were identified based on lists submitted by the Association of Senior Citizens in each barangay, in line with the AIIF‑FA program’s objectives.

The local government said each recipient will receive 10 kilos of rice four times throughout the year—in May, July, September, and November.

Officials added that the initiative underscores the strong partnership between the national and local governments in addressing food security and providing direct support to vulnerable sectors.

The program was launched across Metro Manila, with mayors in other NCR cities and the lone municipality conducting parallel distributions. (Richielyn Canlas)