Punishing climbs are likely to shake up Tour of Luzon standings

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

PAGUDPUD, Ilocos Norte – A battle royale.

Riders and officials expect the fight for the overall crown to be like that and wide open as the MPTC Tour of Luzon 2026 heads into its decisive second stretch on Thursday, May 7.

The race took a rest day on Wednesday, May 6, following the first individual time trial where Russian Nikita Shulchenko delivered a blistering ride to dominate the stage and tighten his grip on the yellow jersey.

But the toughest tests are still to come in the final seven stages with punishing climbs that promise to tear the general classification apart.

Among them is the ascent of Bessang Pass in Cervantes, Ilocos Sur — a Hors Categorie climb stretching roughly 30 kilometers with an average gradient of 17 percent.

Also looming is the Daan Kalikasan steep climb in Mangatarem, Pangasinan, a Category 2 ascent that is feared for its brutal 21 percent gradient, along with the grueling final push to the finish at John Hay Hotels in Baguio City via the demanding Loakan Road.

7-Eleven’s Mervin Corpuz, currently the best Filipino rider so far who trails Shulchenko by 4:15 minutes at third place, said nothing is impossible.

“Medyo naka-advantage na po sila at mahihirapan tayong makuha ang yellow jersey, pero gagawin ko pa rin ang best ko sa karera kung ano man ang maging resulta,” said Corpuz, who once took the provisional overall lead early in Stage 6 before fading.

Shulchenko and LCW UAE teammate Yousef Ibraheim Alrefai, meanwhile, know the challenges that lie ahead, but said their early-stage victories have given them the confidence heading into the pivotal stretch.

“At the beginning of the Tour, we got the first and second in the GC (general classification), which is a big boost for our team,” said Alrefai, who trails Shulchenko by 1:38 minutes at second.

“We got a good gap right now. It’s a big advantage for us and our teammates are trying to protect the first and second (places). So far, we are doing our best. But we know that the race is not yet done,” he added.

Korean defending champion Joo Dae Yeong, for his part, said there’s no pressure to retain the title as he shifted his focus instead to securing the polka dot climber’s jersey which he has held since Stage 4.

“I was really lucky last year to wear the yellow jersey so this year, I didn’t really aim for the yellow jersey. I wanted to have the (climber) jersey instead for a new experience,” said Joo, who is 6:35 off the pace at 16th.

“I’ve already achieved my goal, but I’ll still try my best to finish the race,” added Gapyeong Cycling Team’s top rider.

Stage 8 is another relatively flat course spanning 148.4 kilometers from Pagudpud to Paoay, Ilocos Norte.