Clementer pulls off final-hole shocker to steal JPGT Pueblo crown

CAGAYAN DE ORO – Stephen Clementer didn’t just win a first Junior PGT title – he ripped it away in the most improbable fashion imaginable.

On a day that seemed destined to belong to his rival, the homegrown standout authored a stunning reversal of fortune at the ICTSI Pueblo de Oro Junior PGT Championship, erasing a three-stroke deficit on the final hole before sealing the boys’ 7-10 crown in sudden death here on Wednesday, May 6.

Clementer kept his composure when it mattered most, coolly draining a nervy three-footer for par on No. 9 in the playoff to complete the stunning, come-from-behind victory as Ethan Lago faltered, three-putting from 13 paces and opening the door for the former to complete a breakthrough.

What followed was pure emotion. Cheers erupted across the course as the eight-year-old champion soaked in the magnitude of his achievement. Clementer later revealed that confidence carried him through the final putt – he knew the greens so well, he trusted every break instinctively.

Moments after the winning stroke, he was doused in celebration, laughter and water splashing under the afternoon sun, before being mobbed by fellow players and adoring spectators. Congratulations poured in as he made his way toward the clubhouse, his smile stretching from ear to ear, reflecting both disbelief and joy.

The victory was made even sweeter by the memory of last week’s setback at Del Monte, where he finished a distant third, trailing Lago by a staggering 18 shots. This time, however, Clementer flipped the script in dramatic fashion, turning adversity into inspiration and announcing his arrival with a performance that few will soon forget.

“I’m very happy to win here on my home course,” said Clementer in Filipino, whose driving, short game and putting all came together when it mattered most.

Despite trailing by seven strokes after 18 holes, the son of former touring pro Edison Clementer said he never lost confidence, banking on his local knowledge and improved all-around game to mount a comeback.

“I was nervous in the playoff, but I stayed focused and did what I needed to do,” said the young standout, who often plays here with his father, a teaching pro at the course.

“We even had a bet,” the father shared. “If I beat him, he does the laundry.”

What unfolded in the boys’ youngest division was equal parts collapse and clutch brilliance.

Trailing by three heading into the par-4 18th, Clementer had little margin for error – and no guarantee his late charge would even matter. But he delivered under pressure, draining a birdie for a closing 72. Moments later, the door swung wide open when his opponent, Lago, unraveled with a costly double bogey for a 79, turning what looked like a comfortable victory march into a deadlock at 151.

In the blink of an eye, the tournament flipped.

From three shots down to champion, Clementer completed one of the most dramatic comebacks in recent junior golf memory – on his home course, no less, where he proved that in this game, no lead is ever truly safe.

It also spoiled Lago’s bid to tie the record with a fourth consecutive victory, following dominant wins at the Mactan, Alta Vista and Del Monte legs.

Lucas Revilleza finished third with a 153 after a 74.

In the girls’ 7-10 class, Davao’s Soleil Molde completed back-to-back title romps, posting a 76 for a 154 and defeating Alta Vista leg winner Vanya Go, who pooled a 161 after an 82, by seven.

Jia Ho carded a 91 for third at 181.

“I feel good, though it was a tough journey. I struggled with mishits and missed putts, which got frustrating at times. Thankfully, I managed to pull through, and I’m satisfied with the result,” said Molde after securing back-to-back titles, ignited by a dominant 32-shot victory at Del Monte last week.

Molde credited her win to maintaining composure and focus throughout the competition.

“Don’t put too much pressure on yourself – it can ruin your game. Just relax, have fun and stay focused,” she said, reflecting on another triumphant campaign.

South Cotabato’s Brittany Tamayo repeated over Rafella Batican, rallying from three strokes down with a 70 for a 147 total. She edged out the Bukidnon standout, who struggled with a 75 for a 149, securing a two-stroke victory in the girls’ 11-14 division. Kimberly Baroquillo finished third with a 152 after carding a 77.

Jared Saban put the finishing touches on South Cotabato’s dominant run in the category, sealing a commanding six-shot victory over Bukidnon’s Ralph Batican. He finished with an impressive eight-under 136 total, highlighted by a near-flawless opening-round 65 and a steady closing 71.

The win also wiped away the disappointment of Saban’s playoff loss to Ken Guillermo at Del Monte last week.

Batican turned in a 70 to end at 142, while Guillermo settled for third place after a second-round 76 for a 152.

In the 15-18 division, Bukidnon’s Zero Plete pulled away from a tightly contested duel with Davao’s Precious Zaragosa, highlighted by a late eagle on the par-5 No. 7. Plete salvaged a 72 and overturned a three-stroke deficit, building a five-shot lead with a two-day total of 151 heading into the final 18 holes in the girls’ category.

Zaragosa, who previously lost to Plete by one stroke in a three-day shootout at Del Monte, faltered on the front nine, fumbling with double bogeys on Nos. 3 and 9 for a birdie-less 80. She slipped to second place at 156. Cebu’s Lois Lane Go started strong but lost momentum, finishing with an 83 to drop from second to third at 161.

In the men’s premier division, Bukidnon’s Alexis Nailga surged into the lead with a gritty 73, erasing a six-shot deficit against local bet Martin Lu to take control at 151. Nailga now moves closer to securing a third leg victory in the Visayas-Mindanao Series, following his triumphs in Mactan and Del Monte.

Clement Ordeneza, also from Del Monte, carded a second-round 76 to climb into solo second at 152. Meanwhile, Lu slipped to third after an 82, dropping to a 154 total after opening with a 72. Mhark Fernando III, on the other hand, struggled with a 78, settling for fourth at 157.

In the men’s premier division, Bukidnon’s Alexis Nailga charged into the lead with a gutsy 73, overcoming a six-shot deficit to local bet Martin Lu to grab the lead at 151 and closer to a third leg victory in the Visayas-Mindanao Series after topping the Mactan and Del Monte legs.

Clement Ordeneza, also from Del Monte, posted a second 76 for a 152 to seize second spot while Lu tumbled to third with an 82 after a 72 for a 154 and Mhark Fernando III struggled with a 78 for fourth at 157.