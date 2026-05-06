Edu Manzano at Ann Cuisia, lantaran na!

By ROWENA AGILADA

Open na nga si Edu Manzano sa bagong relasyon niya sa non-showbiz pretty

woman na si Ann Cuisia.

Sabay pa silang nagpainterbyu sa “PGMN Raw & Real” Podcast nina Danah at

Stacy.

Ani Edu, they started dating last year. They started out as friends.

Ayon kay Ann, sinabi niya kay Edu na “taken” na siya. Married na siya, but the

truth is, she’s unmarried.

Sinabi lang niya ‘yun dahil “closed door” na siya.

Sey ni Edu, ”I always tell people, we have a very good chance. We will work out

because there’s more to her than a pretty face”.

“We’re intellectually compatible. We make good conversations, like from

shallow to the deeper ones,” sey naman ni Ann.

Yung first conversation nila over the phone lasted for one hour.

Nasundan pa ang conversations at dinners nila. Pero never niya tinanong si

Edu if he’s seeing anyone else. Ayaw niyang isipin ni Edu na she’s interested in him.

It took four months at saka niya ito tinanong.

Food lover

Marami silang nadiscover sa isa’t isa. They both love food. Mahal nila ang

ating bansa at gusto nilang makatulong sa gobyerno sa abot ng kanilang kapasidad.

Ang advocacy ni Ann ay makatulong sa business industry through technology.

She has 4 children na 31 years old ang panganay, 12 years old naman ang

bunso. Naipakilala na niya mga ito kay Edu.

Apat din ang anak ni Edu na ang panganay ay si Luis Manzano. Aniya, great

family man si Luis who works very, very hard. Very responsible father ito.