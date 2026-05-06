Edu Manzano at Ann Cuisia, lantaran na!

By ROWENA AGILADA
Open na nga si Edu Manzano sa bagong relasyon niya sa non-showbiz pretty
woman na si Ann Cuisia.
Sabay pa silang nagpainterbyu sa “PGMN Raw & Real” Podcast nina Danah at
Stacy.
Ani Edu, they started dating last year. They started out as friends.
Ayon kay Ann, sinabi niya kay Edu na “taken” na siya. Married na siya, but the
truth is, she’s unmarried.
Sinabi lang niya ‘yun dahil “closed door” na siya.
Sey ni Edu, ”I always tell people, we have a very good chance. We will work out
because there’s more to her than a pretty face”.
“We’re intellectually compatible. We make good conversations, like from
shallow to the deeper ones,” sey naman ni Ann.
Yung first conversation nila over the phone lasted for one hour.
Nasundan pa ang conversations at dinners nila. Pero never niya tinanong si
Edu if he’s seeing anyone else. Ayaw niyang isipin ni Edu na she’s interested in him.
It took four months at saka niya ito tinanong.
Food lover
Marami silang nadiscover sa isa’t isa. They both love food. Mahal nila ang
ating bansa at gusto nilang makatulong sa gobyerno sa abot ng kanilang kapasidad.
Ang advocacy ni Ann ay makatulong sa business industry through technology.
She has 4 children na 31 years old ang panganay, 12 years old naman ang
bunso. Naipakilala na niya mga ito kay Edu.
Apat din ang anak ni Edu na ang panganay ay si Luis Manzano. Aniya, great
family man si Luis who works very, very hard. Very responsible father ito.