Malabon, Caloocan expand rice aid programs for residents

The Malabon and Caloocan city governments have expanded their rice distribution programs to help vulnerable sectors cope with rising food prices.

In Malabon, around 3,000 residents received 10 kilograms of rice each under the Hapag Sigurado program at the Malabon Sports Center on Wednesday, May 6.

The initiative was led by Mayor Jeannie Sandoval together with former Congressman Ricky Sandoval.

The first batch of beneficiaries included fisherfolk, barangay watchmen, pedicab drivers, and ambulant vendors.

The city government said the program aims to reach 20,000 households and will be rolled out in batches in the coming weeks.

It added that the initiative is funded through the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) and forms part of the city’s Pag-Ahon agenda.

“Hindi natin hahayaan na may tahanang Malabueño ang magugutom. Sa pamamagitan ng proyektong ito, tinitiyak natin na may pagkain sa bawat hapag, lalo na sa panahong patuloy na tumataas ang presyo ng mga pangunahing bilihin. Ito ay ating tuloy-tuloy na palalakasin upang mas marami pa ang maabot at matulungan,” Sandoval said.

Meanwhile, the Caloocan City government has launched a larger rice distribution program targeting around 432,000 households.

Under the Assistance to Indigent Individuals or Families–Food Assistance Rice Distribution Program, beneficiaries will receive 10 kilograms of rice every two months from May to December 2026.

Mayor Dale Gonzalo “Along” Malapitan said the program prioritizes low-income families, minimum wage earners, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and other vulnerable sectors.

“Ito po ay isa lamang sa ating mga programa upang matulungan ang ating mga kababayan na magkaroon ng kasiguraduhan sa suplay ng pagkain lalo na ngayong patuloy pa rin ang pagtaas ng presyo ng mga bilihin,” he said.

Malapitan emphasized that the most affected sectors will remain the priority of the city’s assistance programs.

The city government added that it received ₱38.6 million from the Office of the President to support the program and other aid initiatives.

Both local governments said the rice distribution programs aim to ensure food security and help ease the impact of rising commodity prices on residents. (Hannah Nicol)