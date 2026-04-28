Lady rider killed by trailer, remains crushed by dump truck in Mandaluyong

A female motorcycle rider was killed after being run over by a 12-wheeler truck along the Ortigas Flyover in Mandaluyong City late Monday night, April 27, — and in a grim twist, her remains were struck again hours later by a dump truck on the same stretch of the road while police were processing the area.

Police said she lost control of her motorcycle around 11 p.m. while overtaking, fell beneath the truck, and was killed instantly. The driver stopped and authorities secured the area.

At around 2 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, a dump truck involved in a separate collision swerved and struck the victim’s remains, which were still on the roadway under police investigation.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) retrieved the victim’s body at 6 a.m., while cleanup crews cleared the road.

Both truck drivers are facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

Police said the southbound lane toward Meralco Avenue reopened at 6:12 a.m. on Tuesday. (Trixee Rosel)