HeadlinesNews

Lady rider killed by trailer, remains crushed by dump truck in Mandaluyong

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
SOCO personnel secure the remains of a lady rider that was first hit by a 12-wheeler truck and was struck again by a dump truck along Ortigas Flyover in Mandaluyong City on Monday, April 27. (Photo from Facebook)

A female motorcycle rider was killed after being run over by a 12-wheeler truck along the Ortigas Flyover in Mandaluyong City late Monday night, April 27, — and in a grim twist, her remains were struck again hours later by a dump truck on the same stretch of the road while police were processing the area.

Police said she lost control of her motorcycle around 11 p.m. while overtaking, fell beneath the truck, and was killed instantly. The driver stopped and authorities secured the area.

At around 2 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, a dump truck involved in a separate collision swerved and struck the victim’s remains, which were still on the roadway under police investigation.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) retrieved the victim’s body at 6 a.m., while cleanup crews cleared the road.

Both truck drivers are facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

Police said the southbound lane toward Meralco Avenue reopened at 6:12 a.m. on Tuesday. (Trixee Rosel)

China bans Winnie the Pooh
House bill on wiretapping okayed
Romero is richest solon
Guns, drugs found in Puerto Princesa vice mayor’s home
AGE outbreak kills 9 in Zambo
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article HDO issued vs Chiz, Ngu amid flood control probe
Next Article ‘Hinila Lang’ Ilocano participant gets lucky, wins P1 million in MBPL half-time contest

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Hinila Lang’ Ilocano participant gets lucky, wins P1 million in MBPL half-time contest
Basketball Headlines Sports
HDO issued vs Chiz, Ngu amid flood control probe
News
Vida says Zaldy Co no longer in Czech custody
Headlines News
Still deadly at 39: John Wilson fires 38 as new-look Basilan trips Cebu
basketball Headlines Sports