‘Hinila Lang’ Ilocano participant gets lucky, wins P1 million in MBPL half-time contest

By MARK REY MONTEJO

A reluctant participant who just wanted to relax became an instant millionaire after making all four required shots – from different distances – by sheer luck.

While others took years to earn a million, Francis Ablan needed just 45 seconds to emerge a bewildered winner of the P1 million prize, an amount of money he never thought of earning, perhaps winning even in his wildest dreams.

His lucky moment came on a humid Monday night, April 27, in the SportsPlus 45-Second Clutch Time Challenge held during the break of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MBPL) at San Jose Del Monte Sports Complex in Meycauyan, Bulacan.

While he was an unwilling contestant, Ablan knows his basketball very well.

That’s because he made the mini-competition’s required shots – a layup, a free throw, a three-pointer, and a half-court shot – with grace and courage of a true warrior.

His ‘last shot’ triggered a massive celebration from the crowd while he was seen jumping up and down in heavenly delight.

Still in disbelief over his feat, the Santa Cruz, Ilocos Sur native appeared unable to fully grasp the jackpot he had just won.

“‘Di po ako makapaniwala, binato ko nalang po ta’s pumasok kaagad eh,” Ablan said while being interviewed by Mica Abesamis.

“‘Di po [wala po akong practice], nagulat ako, napasali lang po ako bigla pag pasok po dito, hinila po ako kaagad,” he added. “Ta’s ‘di ko po alam, kinakabahan po ako kung papasok po lahat ‘yon.”

“‘Di ko po pa po alam kung saan ko po ipupunta po,” said Ablan when asked on what he will do with his prize.