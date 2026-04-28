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Hubby steps on wife to death over water in Negros

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
A 45-year-old woman was allegedly mauled to death by her husband due to an argument over water in Barangay Orong, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental on Saturday, April 25. (Photo from Kabankalan City Police Station)

BACOLOD CITY — A 45-year-old housewife was allegedly killed by her husband following an argument over water at their home in Barangay Orong, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental, on Saturday, April 25.

Police identified the victim as “Mary Jane.”

Police Lt. Gilbert Alunan, deputy chief of the Kabankalan City Police Station, said Mary Jane confronted her husband, 46-year-old “Jorly,” who had just arrived from a drinking session and was preparing to leave for work, about his failure to fetch water.

Irritated, Jorly allegedly slapped his wife, punched her in the stomach, and stepped on her chest after she fell to the ground. Mary Jane lost consciousness and was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

Alunan said the incident was witnessed by their nine-year-old son, one of their eight children.

The child reported the matter to barangay officials, who later turned the suspect over to the police.

The victim’s children revealed that their parents had previous arguments, though no official complaints had been filed with the barangay or police.

The suspect faces appropriate cases. (Glazyl Masculino)

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