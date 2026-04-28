Oil tanker catches fire in Pasig

A 22-wheeler oil tanker caught fire along C5 Road southbound near Lanuza Avenue in Barangay Ugong, Pasig City on Tuesday, April 28.

The fire broke out at around 1:10 a.m., with flames engulfing the front portion of the trailer.

Personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Pasig responded and extinguished the fire at around 1:37 a.m.

The driver said the fire may have started due to faulty wiring in the truck, which was reportedly on its way to Batangas to load fuel.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.