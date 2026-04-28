US contractor arrested with marijuana at NAIA

A 48-year-old American was arrested after authorities intercepted suspected marijuana kush in his luggage during final security screening at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City on Monday, April 27, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said.

The suspect, identified as “Jermaine,” an Information Technology (IT) contractor for the US government, was about to board a flight to Singapore when members of the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (IADITG) stopped him at the Central Security Screening Checkpoint of NAIA Terminal 3 around 6:50 a.m.

“The suspect was a departing passenger bound for Singapore when authorities discovered suspected illegal drugs and paraphernalia inside his belongings,” PDEA said in a statement on Tuesday, April 28.

Recovered from his black backpack were about four grams of suspected marijuana kush, valued at ₱6,000, concealed in a transparent plastic bag containing dried leaves.

“Also found were assorted paraphernalia, including an improvised metal pipe, lighters, condoms, personal documents, electronic gadgets, and several identification cards,” PDEA added.

The suspect faces charges under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Martin Sadongdong)