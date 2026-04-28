Rising star Kathlyn Bugna dominates Bagong Pilipinas netfest

Kathlyn Bugna reaffirmed her status as the country’s brightest junior tennis prospect with another commanding double-title performance in the Bagong Pilipinas Juniors Age-Group Championships at the Villareal Stadium courts in Roxas City, Capiz over the weekend.

The Batang Onay/RSB standout from La Carlota delivered a near-flawless campaign, underscoring her growing dominance on the national stage. She dropped just one game en route to the girls’ 16-and-under crown and conceded only three games in ruling the 18-and-U division of the Group 2 tournament, which drew a deep field of rising talents from across the country.

Bugna’s latest sweep not only highlighted her consistency but also strengthened her claim as the Philippines’ top junior player today – a distinction she continues to back up with emphatic wins and remarkable composure beyond her years.

In the 16-and-U finals, Bugna sealed the title with a 2-1 (ret.) victory over doubles partner Theriz Zapatos, capping a dominant run that included lopsided wins against Dominique Calingasan and Princess Obaniana. She carried that same intensity into the premier division where she dismantled Besper Zapatos, 6-1, 6-1, before advancing past Theriz Zapatos via a 1-0(ret.) result in the semis. She then crushed Tori Deocampo, 6-1, 6-1, in the finals to complete another clinical title run.

Not content with two championships, Bugna added a third trophy by teaming up with Theriz Zapatos to rout Deocampo and Besper Zapatos, 8-3, in the 18-and-U doubles finals, further proof of her all-around strength and competitive maturity.

Her Capiz triumph followed similar victories in Bacolod and the first leg of the Capiztahan event, making her run even more impressive as she continues to dominate across multiple stops of the national circuit.

The tournament itself forms part of a broader grassroots sports development push under the Bagong Pilipinas program, aimed at expanding opportunities for young Filipino athletes. Backed by Palawan Pawnshop, led by president and CEO Bobby Castro, in partnership with the Philippine Tennis Association and the Philippine Sports Commission, the initiative provides a vital national program for discovering and nurturing talent.