Kawit marks 128th Independence Day at Aguinaldo Shrine

By Carla Bauto Dena

CAVITE – The municipal government of Kawit spearheaded the 128th Independence Day celebration at the Emilio Aguinaldo Shrine on Friday, June 12.

The festivities began with a parade joined by civil society organizations, non-governmental organizations, and community groups from the Centennial Road to the Aguinaldo Shrine.

Guest of honor Gov. Francisco Gabriel “Abeng” Remulla led the wreath-laying ceremony at Aguinaldo’s tomb, along with Mayor Armie Aguinaldo and the Philippine Navy.

Also present were Vice Gov. Ram Revilla Bautista and National Historical Commission of the Philippines’ Chief Historic Sites Development Officer Gina C. Batuhan.

Afterward, a flag-raising ceremony was held at the balcony of the Aguinaldo Shrine.

In an interview with the media, Remulla emphasized the importance of unity among leaders in advancing programs and initiatives for their constituents.

“We’ll accomplish way more for the people of Cavite and for the Philippines if the leadership all sticks together, siyempre kapag nagkakaisa, mas maraming naaaccomplish po talaga,” Remulla said.

“Though there are different factions in the Senate, it is more important na they come together for the betterment of the Philippines,” he added.

The local government unit of Kawit prepared a series of activities over the weekend to celebrate Independence Day, including a serenata series featuring local bands.