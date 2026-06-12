Steeplechasers Gobothia, Roda retain title in ICTSI PH tilt

CAPAS, Tarlac – Eyeing to compete in the 20th Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Japan, national steeplechasers Junel Gobothia and Jessa Mae Roda showed marked improvement from their last meet to rule their respective events at the ICTSI Philippine Athletic Championship presented by the Philippine Sports Commission at the New Clark City Athletic Stadium.

Celebrating Independence Day on an early Friday morning, June 12, Gobothia took control in the last three laps in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase en route to victory in nine minutes and 8.35 seconds of the meet co-presented by the BCDA and New Clark City.

Not to be outdone, Roda ran a tactical race before surging past national teammate Edna Magtubo in the last 100 meters to clinch top spot on the distaff side in 10:38.57 of the competition organized by Philippine Athletics and co-presented by BCDA and New Clark City.

Their times were so much faster than the 9:15.39 that Gobothia booked in securing silver and the 11:18.86 of Roda, who finished fifth, at the recent New Taipei City Athletics Open in Chinese-Taipei.

Sharing the spotlight was national teammate Rica Balderama, carrying the colors of FEU, who was eyeing a six-meter jump but had to settle for a personal best of 5.89 meters for the women’s long jump gold of the meet with ICTSI Foundation as the title sponsor.

“Buti mas maganda ito kaysa sa last takbo ko sa Taiwan kasi hinahabol namin ni coach Vertek (Buenavista) yung qualifying time para sa Asian Games na 8:36.57,” revealed Gobothia, who was able to secure his third gold in the country’s premier trackfest also sponsored by CEL Logistics, Inc. and UAAGI Auto Group Inc.

“Kung puwede, I will strongly endorse Gobothia to be one our steeplechasers in the Asian Games. Malaki naman ang improvement niya and I believe kanya pa niyang ang kang time,” noted Buenavista, a one-time Southeast Asian Games steeplechase champion, said.

Also known as a top marathoner, Buenavista said that he would bat for Roda to also be included to the PH squad to the 20th Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, althought the qualifying time is 9:47.53 in the event.

“Naghintay lang po ako ng pagkataon at hindi nagpabilis sa mga unang rounds kasi baka ako maubusan,” revealed Roda of her winning strategy in the blue-ribbon competition also supported by Pocari Sweat, Clark Water. Energya and Masiv Sports.

“Malakas din si Magtubo kaya nung makakita ako ng opportunity in the last 100 meters at may lakas pa, saka ko binuhos,” added the athlete in clincing her third gold in the athletic showcase.

The 22-year-old Balderama rued the fact that she was unable to leap six meters and over because she was seeking to represent the country in the inaugura Asian U23 Championships slated June 9 to 12 in Ordos, China.

The qualifying distance in her pet event is 6.30 meters.

“Kaunti na lang sa takeoff alam kung makukuha yung six meters. Sayang, pero masaya ako dahil nakakuha ako ng bagong personal best,” Balderama, a native of Irosin, Sorsogon, lamented.

She was also proud that she was able to defend her title despite strong foreign opposition Singapore, South Korea and Malaysia.

Singaporean Enya “Chloe” Chee settled for silver (5.79) while Malaysian Aliya Nasaruddin got bronze (5.76).