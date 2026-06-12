Divine Adili’s father seeks justice after son’s tragic death in Aurora

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Elias Adili wanted nothing but justice for his son Divine who tragically died along with his teammate Rene Clert Baterbonia in a drowning incident in Ateneo men’s basketball’s team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora last Monday, June 8.

In a social media post early Friday, June 12, the grieving father, who talked about Divine’s accomplishments while suiting up for Nigeria and the Ateneo Blue Eagles in past years, seeks fairness as local agencies investigate the incident that claimed the lives of the two student-athletes.

“I want justice for my son, Chukwuemeka Divine Adili,” Elias wrote on his social media post.

Elias also stressed how devastated his family was with Divine’s sudden passing.

“Divine your Family is highly pained and devastated by your demise out of carelessness, you evaporated like a steam out of our sight. Divine we miss you and our tears seem endless,” he continued.

Just a few days ago, the Nigerian Embassy here in the country appealed for an autopsy of Divine’s remains.

According to Ateneo, Adili’s loved ones also requested that Divine’s body be immediately flown back to Nigeria for family and cultural practices.