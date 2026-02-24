Vlogger held for unauthorized use of police uniform

Operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested a vlogger who earlier earned the ire of policemen for unauthorized use of police uniforms in a social media post.

The arrest of Norman Mangusin, who is using the alias Francis Leo Marcos, at the Sheraton Hotel was based on the arrest warrant issued by a Parañaque City Regional Trial Court Branch 294.

Commissioner Ralph Vicente Calinisan, vice chairman and executive officer of the National Police Commission (Napolcom), said the case to which Mangusin was collared is separate from his illegal use of police uniform.

He said the arrest warrant was issued for a case of unjust vexation which was filed by a fellow vlogger.

Prior to this development, we held a coordination meeting with the CIDG regarding Mangusin’s unauthorized use of a police uniform, as well as serious concerns involving his alleged use of multiple names, passports and birth certificates, and the presence of unauthorized security personnel,” said Calinisan.

“We have also sent formal communications to the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Philippine Statistics Authority requesting document verification and informing them that certain records may have been fraudulently acquired,” he added.

Aside from the illegal use of police uniform, Mangusin was also stripped of the privilege to drive by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) for violation of road safety rules while driving a sports utility vehicle (SUV).

Mangusin, who gained popularity on social media over his social media content showing a lifestyle of a rich person, has been the subject of a number of investigations for alleged multiple violations of the law.

After his arrest, Mangusin was taken to Camp Crame in Quezon City where he was presented to the media.

During the presscon, Mangusin lashed out how he was treated after the arrest, especially the act of presenting him to the media.

“This is just a case of unjust vexation yet I suffered humiliation nationwide through the national TV,” said Mangusin as he denied the allegations filed against him.

For his part, Calinisan vowed to pursue cases against Mangusin for various violations of the law,” We will hold him accountable.”

Mangusin is expected to be presented to the court which issued the arrest warrant. The case is bailable. (Aaron Recuenco)