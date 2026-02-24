Oranza, usual suspects rule Criterium of PhilCycling Road Nationals

National athletes Ronald Oranza and Jude Gabriel Francisco and Filipino-American Mary Joyce Monton dominated the Criterium races to kick start action in the PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2026 on Monday, Feb. 23, in Tagaytay City.

Oranza topped the Men Elite category, Francisco ruled the Men Under-23 and Monton, racing out of Los Angeles, was the best in Women Elite of the championships organized by the PhilCycling, headed by Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

Edson Corbadora and Ronnilan Quita completed the Men’s Elite podium of the event raced over a 2.2-km circuit that started and finished at Tagaytay City’s Praying Hands Momument, with Marvin Mandac and Mark Alex Baruelo finishing 1-2 in the Under-23 race.

National team mainstays Maritoni Krog and Phoebe Salazar wound up behind Monton in the race presented by Standard Insurance, MVP Sports Foundation and the Philippine Sports Commission and supported by Tagaytay City Mayor Brent Tolentino and the Tagaytay CT Velodrome.

Rayven Joy Valdez, Althea Campana and Angeline Elvira reigned supreme in Women’s Under-23 of the race also backed by Excellent Noodles and 7-Eleven Philippines.

The Junior races saw CJ Cabreros, Kylle Flores and Piolo Calimlim completing the Men’s podium and Maria Louisse Criselle Alejado, Althea Nicole Coronado and Eloiza Pajarito winning the Women’s contest.

The other winners were in the Youth categories were: Men (12-13)— Mark Terrence Orcino, Ren Axcel Pecson and Johnzoe Canasa; (Women 14-15) Allaeza Mae Gulmatico, Alessandra Nicole Paras and Princess Jaydee Pancho; and Men (14-15) Jannshen Sta. Juana, Jyohan Toledo and Louie Jerome Murillo and (Women)

Also to be contested are the Individual Time Trial and Individual Road Race events starting Tuesday until Friday.