Cebu mayor faces license suspension over motorcycle accident

By Calvin Cordova

CEBU CITY – The Land Transportation Office‑Central Visayas (LTO‑7) has suspended for 90 days the driver’s license of Dumanjug Mayor Efren “Gungun” Gica, following his involvement in a viral road accident in Minglanilla, Cebu.

Authorities said Gica was caught on dashcam counterflowing and driving a Ducati motorcycle without a license plate when he rammed a van making a U‑turn on July 19.

The incident quickly spread online, prompting the LTO to issue a show‑cause order and place his license under preventive suspension.

LTO‑7 Director Wendel Dinglasan stressed that “regardless of one’s position or status, every motorist is equally accountable under the law,” adding that Gica must explain why he should not face charges for violating the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

The mayor is being investigated for reckless driving, operating a vehicle without displaying the prescribed plate, and being deemed an improper person to operate a motor vehicle, among other administrative offenses.

Gica has apologized and vowed to cooperate, saying: “I make no excuses. I was wrong, and I take full accountability for what happened.”