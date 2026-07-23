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Improper disposal of foaming agent sparks Antipolo foam spill

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
The Antipolo City government issues an Environmental Violation Ticket to a resident following a foam overflow in a portion of Sitio Oreta that reached several nearby homes. (Photo from Mayor Jun Ynares)

By Richielyn Canlas

Antipolo City Mayor Jun Ynares reminded residents about proper waste and chemical disposal after a foam overflow spread into several homes in Sitio Oreta.

On July 22, city inspectors traced the incident to a resident who had rinsed out several gallons that previously contained raw materials for dishwashing liquid.

The containers still held remnants of a foaming agent, which reacted and caused the overflow that spilled into the community.

Although residents reported no foul odor, the individual was issued an Environmental Violation Ticket for improper waste disposal under City Ordinance No. 2008‑287.

Mayor Ynares stressed that even small lapses in handling waste can disrupt entire neighborhoods: “Ang isang maliit na kapabayaan ay maaaring magdulot ng pangamba at abala sa buong komunidad.”

Authorities are urging vigilance in managing household and industrial chemicals to prevent similar incidents.

 

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