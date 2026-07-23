Boy, 4, crushed by moving bus in Negros

By Glazyl Masculino

BACOLOD CITY – A four-year-old boy was fatally run over by a Ceres Liner bus in Barangay Mabini, Escalante City, Negros Occidental on Wednesday, July 22.

Police Lt. Col. Florendo Fajardo, Escalante police chief, said the child and his parents disembarked from the bus and the conductor assisted them in carrying the victim.

The victim’s parents reportedly failed to notice him moving towards the front of the vehicle as they were attending to their belongings.

The driver proceeded to depart and a bystander shouted that the child was hit and signaled the driver to stop.

The victim sustained severe head injuries and was declared dead in a hospital.

Fajardo said the 45-year-old bus driver was placed under police custody as further investigation is being conducted.

He added that the 29-year-old father and 24-year-old mother have yet to decide if they will press charges against the bus driver.