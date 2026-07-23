QC classes suspended on July 27 ahead of SONA 2026

By Trixee Rosel

The Quezon City Government has declared a citywide suspension of classes at all levels in public and private schools on Monday, July 27, as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to deliver his State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Under Executive Order No. 23, series of 2026, signed by Mayor Ma. Josefina “Joy” Belmonte on July 22, Marcos is scheduled to deliver his SONA at the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City.

The order stated that residents and students may be hampered by road closures that will affect motorists and the riding public.

Residents were also enjoined to listen to the President’s SONA.

The Office of the City Mayor, through the Philippine National Police (PNP), the City Department of Public Order and Safety, the City Traffic and Transport Department, the City Task Force Disiplina, and other authorized implementing offices, was tasked to assist in implementing the order.

These offices were also directed to strictly adopt and implement security measures.