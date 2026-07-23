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MPD: Stone attack leads to viral Osmeña Highway incident

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Truck driver Licudino Malliones faces Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso after surrendering over the viral Osmeña Highway incident, as victim Ruby Ann Wacay Damil is presented before city officials during a public briefing. (Photo courtesy of Manila PIO)

By Diann Calucin

Police said the viral Osmeña Highway incident stemmed from a jeepney driver’s attempt to escape a group chasing him, which ultimately led to a woman falling onto the road and ending up beneath a moving truck.

The incident happened in the early hours of July 16 at San Andres Street corner Osmeña Highway, where 28‑year‑old Ruby Ann Wacay Damil was injured after losing her footing while trying to board the fleeing jeepney.

Investigators identified the driver as Ronald Velasco Redito, who told authorities he sped off after Damil and her group allegedly hurled a stone at his vehicle. In fear, he beat a red light and headed toward a nearby police outpost to seek safety.

As the jeepney pulled away, Damil attempted to climb aboard but fell onto the highway. She landed in the path of a wing van and ended up beneath it as it continued moving.

The incident, caught on video, quickly spread online but fortunately showed she was not run over.

The truck driver, Licudino Malliones, later surrendered, explaining he was unaware someone had fallen under his vehicle.

Damil was rushed to the Philippine General Hospital and is now recovering.

 

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