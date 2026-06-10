Brawner: No threats ‘within’ military ranks

By Martin Sadongdong

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has not detected any internal threats despite circulating reports of destabilization efforts and calls for the military to take a stand on political issues ahead of Independence Day.

AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. stressed that while the military is monitoring claims of planned protests and social media posts alleging that pro-Duterte groups intend to occupy Malacañang on June 12, there is no indication of unrest from within the AFP itself.

“Continuous monitoring is being carried out within the AFP and so far, we do not see any threats coming from within,” Brawner said on June 8.

He emphasized that soldiers remain disciplined and professional, with ground commanders reporting no signs of internal destabilization.

Earlier, both the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Malacañang confirmed that no validated intelligence supported the alleged attack.

Brawner reiterated that the AFP will stay out of politics, even as it keeps watch over developments.

“We are not blind or deaf, but it is not our mandate to interfere in politics. Our mandate is to defend the country,” he said.