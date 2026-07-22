Baron Geisler’s cryptic post fuels split rumors with wife Jamie

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Baron Geisler has fueled speculation about the state of his marriage after sharing cryptic social media posts about heartbreak and moving on, prompting netizens to wonder whether he and wife Jamie Evangelista have called it quits.

The actor recently reposted a video offering advice to men dealing with a breakup.

“When a woman leaves you, she does it for one reason only. She thinks that she can do better. Your attitude needs to be this even though it hurts, even though it’s frustrating, even though you feel grief after a divorce or break-up.

“Your attitude has to be, ‘OK. I’ll be fine without you.’ Period. There can’t be no other response. Hence the phrase, ‘She’s not yours, it’s just your turn.'”

Baron also reposted messages about “evil” people and those allegedly trying to destroy another person’s reputation, further fueling online speculation.

The actor has yet to explain the posts, but many netizens linked them to a now-viral exchange involving his wife.

The speculation began after Jamie left a comment on a sponsored post by a facial clinic, urging Baron to seek professional help instead.

“Find a drug rehabilitation sponsor who can help you address the root cause of your problems,” she wrote.

She followed it up with another remark: “I doubt a facial can heal that.”

Although the comments have since been deleted, screenshots quickly spread across social media, with many interpreting them as a public swipe at the actor.

Adding to the intrigue, Jamie later shared an Instagram Story defining “Gaslightopia” as:

“The fantasy world where manipulators are convinced they’re the victims.”

Neither Baron nor Jamie has directly addressed the rumors or confirmed whether they have separated.