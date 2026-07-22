Sue Ramirez shines at 30

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Sue Ramirez welcomed her 30s in style, treating fans to a stunning birthday photo shoot inspired by old Hollywood glamour.

The actress embraced a vintage cabaret look in a series of striking images, wearing sparkling outfits and elegant accessories that highlighted her timeless beauty and effortless confidence.

The photos quickly made the rounds on social media, earning thousands of reactions from fans who couldn’t stop praising Sue’s latest look. Some even said the birthday shoot topped her widely talked-about calendar photos for a liquor brand.

Sue’s birthday celebration didn’t end there. She also marked the occasion with boyfriend Dominic Roque, who shares the same birthday. The couple celebrated with family and close friends during an intimate gathering on Monday.

“Two birthdays, one unforgettable celebration,” Nice Print Photo wrote in the caption of photos posted on Instagram.

Fans were delighted to see the couple celebrating together, with many sending birthday greetings and wishing them happiness in the year ahead.

But it was Sue’s birthday shoot that stole the spotlight.

Confident, elegant, and effortlessly glamorous, the actress proved she’s entering a new decade with style, making her 30th birthday one to remember.