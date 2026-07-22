SONA 2026: Metro Manila police activate full operational readiness

By Aaron Recuenco

Starting Thursday afternoon, July 24, police forces across Metro Manila will be placed on full alert status as part of security preparations for President Marcos’ 5th State of the Nation Address (SONA).

NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Anthony A. Aberin said the declaration requires all personnel and resources to be 100 percent available, with phased deployments leading to full operational readiness before the SONA at the Batasang Pambansa on Monday, July 27.

Aberin stressed that every component of the security plan has been calibrated to protect the public, maintain order, and guarantee uninterrupted police services.

He assured that operations will be guided by the rule of law, respect for constitutional rights, and the highest standards of professionalism.

A total of 21,261 policemen will be deployed, reinforced by 3,000 personnel from Bicol and Cagayan Valley.

The deployment covers the House of Representatives, Batasang Pambansa Complex, major thoroughfares, transport terminals, border control points, rally zones, government installations, and other critical areas. Regular anti‑criminality operations and police visibility will continue alongside SONA security.

Around 11,000 policemen will secure areas near the Batasang Pambansa to manage public assemblies.

Aberin emphasized that all personnel have undergone operational briefings stressing maximum tolerance, respect for human rights, and protection of citizens’ right to peaceful assembly.

Temporary road closures and traffic rerouting will also be implemented around the Batasang Pambansa Complex and key routes, with updated advisories to be issued by NCRPO and MMDA to minimize disruption.