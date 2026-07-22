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Ex-PBA stars take center stage as Iloilo’s Hua Siong and Xavier clash for title

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
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Players, coaches and officials of both Xavier School and Hua Siong College pose with Fil-Chinese Athletic Association Inc. (FCAAI) Chairman Welbert Loa and Commissioner Junel Baculi during Finals press conference yesterday in a Quezon City restaurant. (FCAAI photo)

By REYNALD MAGALLON

All eyes are maybe on their former PBA stars but both Hua Siong College-Iloilo and Xavier School are eager to prove that they are more than just their pro-players when they tangle in a best-of-three affair in Fil-Chinese Athletic Association Inc. (FCAAI) 40-years-old division Finals.

The two squads, even with the presence of the former pro-players, are expecting a grind out affair with the rest of their crews primed to play the biggest factors in the finals affair that will kick off on Friday, July 24 at the FilOil-EcoOil Arena in San Juan.

Two-time PBA MVP James Yap is leading the Hua Siong-Iloilo while Xavier School is being bannered by the tandem of former stars Chris Tiu and Joseph Yeo.

Speaking before the members of the media during the Finals press conference at Oriental Palace in Quezon City on Wednesday, July 22, Xavier head coach Howie Chang the superstars are always expected to deliver and the finals will only boil down on which supporting cast will step up.

“The stars are definitely gonna show up, for sure yan yung contributions ni James, Chris and Joseph, but for me, for the series, it’s gonna boil down to the other guys,” said Chang during the press conference also attended by FCAAI chairman Wilbert Lao and commissioner Junel Baculi as well as official from the opposing teams.

“Ang sinasabi namin sa the rest of the guys, they have to step up to get a chance for this championship,” he added.

 

Hua Siong head coach Denok Miranda shared the same sentiment, likewise banking on their depth as they try to defend the crown against the same they faced in the Finals last season.

 

“Sa amin lalaro lng kmi ng todo, yung camaraderie nandito na lalo na yung mga nanggaling sa province, unknown players so gutom ibibigay nila yung best nila. Itong mga ito lalaro lang sila, enjoying lang nila,” added Miranda.

 

Tip-off of Game 1 is at 7 p.m. with the battle for third between GT Radial-Grace Christian College and St. Stephen’s High School figuring in the battle for third in a fitting appetizer

 

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