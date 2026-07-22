Police trace suspect behind Bulacan bomb threats through online posts

By Freddie Velez

SAN ILDEFONSO, Bulacan — Authorities arrested an 18‑year‑old man believed responsible for a series of online bomb threats that disrupted classes in Bulacan schools, after tracing his activity through social media.

Police said the arrest was carried out Tuesday night, July 21, in Barangay Hilera, Jaen, Nueva Ecija, during a joint operation by San Ildefonso, Talavera, and Jaen police units.

Investigators explained that the suspect was identified following bomb scare posts on July 20 in Malolos and July 21 in San Ildefonso.

The suspect was tracked through the cellphone allegedly used to spread the threats, which was seized and will undergo forensic examination.

His online activity provided leads that allowed police to pinpoint his location and conduct the arrest.

He now faces charges under Presidential Decree 1727 (Anti‑Bomb Joke Law), Article 282 of the Revised Penal Code, and Section 6 of the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

Police Regional Office 3 director Brig. Gen. Jess B. Mendez commended the swift coordination of operating units, stressing that even a single online post can cause widespread panic, disrupt classes, and force large deployments of police and emergency responders.

Authorities reminded the public to avoid spreading false information and to immediately report suspicious activity.