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SPD intensifies probe into school bombing, shooting threats

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By Jonathan Hicap

The Southern Police District (SPD) said all reports and social media posts about alleged shootings and bomb threats directed at schools under its jurisdiction “are being treated with the highest level of urgency.”

Face‑to‑face classes in all private and public schools in Pateros were suspended on July 21 after bomb threats circulated online.

Earlier, classes at Pateros National High School (PNHS) and Pateros Elementary School were halted following a TikTok post claiming a bomb threat against the high school.

Police, SWAT, and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD/K9) teams inspected PNHS but found no explosives or evidence of an actual threat.

SPD stressed that investigations are ongoing, with intelligence validation and security operations underway “to determine the authenticity of these threats and ensure the safety of students, teachers, school personnel, and the public.”

To secure schools, SPD has intensified police visibility, mobile patrols, and monitoring around educational institutions.

It also warned that anyone responsible for creating or spreading false threats will be identified, investigated, and prosecuted under the law.

 

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