2 players rising to the challenge for Rain or Shine

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Rain or Shine may have lost a quality player following the departure of Gian Mamuyac but that only put the spotlight on head coach Yeng Guiao’s renowned player development and continuity with his teams

And his players have not disappointed him so far.

In the last two games since the departure of Mamuyac, a couple of players stepped up and shone after getting the boost in usage rate.

First, it was Deo Cuajao who finished with 19 points in 30 minutes of play in ROS’ 114-122 loss to Meralco and then Mike Malonzo who chipped in 13 points and 16 rebounds in the Elasto Painters’ 105-98 win over the Phoenix Fuel Masters.

“It’s a progression. Doon talaga pupunta yung playing time ni Mamu, mapupunta sa kanila, madagdagan yung minutes na pwede kong i-distribute sa mga players,” said head coach Yeng Guiao

“So natural na mangyayari yan, mabibigyan ng pagkakataon yung ibang players. So hindi naman tayo dinidisappoint ng mga binibigyan natin ng pagkakataon,” he added.

While admitting that it was hard to let go of a two-player like Mamuyac, Guiao said there’s no other way for the Elasto Painters but to move on.

“Kailangan mag-adjust ka na. Malaking bagay sa amin si Mamu pero unti-unti nasasanay na kami.

Pati yung rotation ko na-adjust ko na, tanggap na wala na siya sa amin,” he added.

Moving forward, the fiery mentor hopes one of his current players can grow into the role that Mamuyac is providing the team.