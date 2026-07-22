Yulo brothers out to form ‘Dream Team’ for LA Games

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Brothers Carlos and Eldrew Yulo launch their bid to form a “Dream Team” in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics when they spearhead the Philippine artistic gymnastics team in the 20th Asian Games in Japan this September.

Beyond targeting podium finishes in the continental showpiece, the Asian Games will also serve as a vital stepping stone in the brothers’ quest to qualify together for the LA Games – a milestone in PH history, according to Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) president Cynthia Carrion.

“They really need to train hard. I mean, everybody expects [that] Carlos and Eldrew to make it for the Olympics,” said Carrion.

“Chairman Pato [Gregorio] asked me, ‘Cynthia, how many Olympic medals are you gonna give me?’ I promised him three, so I have to win three medals” she added.

The Asian Games will be the first major test in the Yulo brothers’ Olympic buildup before they shift their focus to the World Championships, where the coveted qualification spots for the LA Games will be at stake.

Carlos, 26, and Eldrew, 18, have already secured berths in the individual events after winning gold and bronze, respectively, at the 13th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Sunyi, China, last month.

GAP’s focus also extends beyond the Asian Games, with the association also aiming to qualify both its men’s and women’s teams for the World Championships through podium finishes in the continental meet.

As part of their buildup, the men’s squad composed of the Yulo brothers, Miguel Besana, Justine Ace De Leon and Fil-American Zachary Nunez will hold a training camp in Japan, while the women’s team will train in the United States in the coming weeks.

This year’s edition of the Asian Games will also mark Carlos’ return to the meet after skipping the 19th edition in Hangzhou in 2023. His best Asian Games finish came in the 2018 Jakarta Games, where he placed seventh in floor exercise and fourth in vault.

The women’s team, meanwhile, will be without Olympians Emma Malabuyo and Aleah Finnegan, who are sidelined by injuries. Taking their places are US-based gymnasts Haylee Garcia, Kylie Kvamme, Chiara Andrew and Lauren Supnet, along with Paris Olympian Levi Jung-Ruivivar.

After the country went home empty-handed in the previous Asiad edition, Carrion is optimistic gymnastics athletes will deliver this time.

“Yes, we will win,” Carrion said.