Lane cutting leads to viral road rage in Marikina

By Hannah Nicol

A 36‑year‑old rider is facing complaints of physical injuries and malicious mischief following a viral road rage incident in Barangay Concepcion Uno, Marikina City.

Police said the confrontation on Saturday night, July 18, began when the suspect allegedly cut into the lane of a 33‑year‑old motorcycle taxi rider, who was carrying a female passenger. The maneuver sparked an argument that quickly escalated into violence.

A viral video showed the suspect, wearing an orange shirt, confronting and punching the motorcycle taxi rider. Bystanders tried to break up the fight before the two men fell onto the road.

The motorcycle taxi rider later filed a complaint after sustaining injuries and damage to his motorcycle.

Police tracked down the suspect in Barangay Malanday and arrested him. His companion has also been identified and may face charges if included in the complaint.

Barangay officials clarified that the clash occurred in Concepcion Uno, not Tumana, and urged the public to avoid spreading unverified information.

Authorities reminded motorists to remain calm and avoid letting traffic disputes escalate into violence.