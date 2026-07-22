Entertainment

Vice Ganda shuts down feud rumors with Kim Chiu: ‘Di po kami magkaaway’

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
3 Min Read

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Vice Ganda has made it clear there is no bad blood between him and fellow “It’s Showtime” host Kim Chiu, even as some fans attempted to pit them against each other following the inaugural FAMAS Broadcast Arts Awards.

The issue began after Vice accepted the awards for “Best Variety Show” on behalf of “It’s Showtime” and “Best Host for Entertainment” for himself during the ceremony held at iconic The Manila Hotel on July 20.

While thanking the show’s hosts during his acceptance speech, Vice inadvertently left out Kim’s name, prompting some of the actress-host’s supporters to accuse him of deliberately snubbing one of the program’s mainstays.

Vice did not let the comments slide, reposting several messages on X and calling out what he described as the “toxicity” of some fans.

“The toxicity of these fantards!” he wrote in one post, while another read: “The entitlement. Eeeewwww!!!!”

He also described the online attacks as “kacheapan,” tagging Kim in his posts.

Kim later responded, saying she understood why some of her supporters reacted the way they did, stressing that they were simply being protective of someone they admire.

She clarified that she was not tolerating any inappropriate behavior but hoped the issue would no longer be blown out of proportion, adding that fans’ love and support are important to every artist.

Vice, for his part, also reminded his own supporters not to resort to toxic behavior in his defense.

“Sa aking mga Little Ponies, hindi sapat at katanggap-tanggap na dahilan na mahal n’yo ako para maging masama kayo sa iba,” he wrote. “I appreciate your support, but I will not enable your toxic behavior just because I seek your support.”

As the exchange gained attention online, some netizens speculated that the incident had caused tension between the longtime co-hosts.

Vice quickly put those rumors to rest.

“Ay, ‘di po kami magkaaway. Magka-message po kami now. As in,” he said, assuring fans that he and Kim remain on good terms.

Kim echoed the same sentiment in a separate post, urging everyone to move on from the issue.

“Let’s spread love and love always!!!!” she wrote.

The exchange effectively ended speculation of a rift, with both stars choosing to promote kindness over fan-fueled conflict.

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