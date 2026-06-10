Former PSC chief to Ateneo coaching staff: Resign ASAP!

By TITO S. TALAO

Amid the public grief and mourning sparked by the tragic drowning of two Ateneo de Manila Blue Eagles players earlier this week, former Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez said on Wednesday that those responsible for the reported team-building activity in Aurora Province have no choice but to step down.

“Time for the Ateneo men’s basketball coaching staff to resign ASAP and temporarily withdraw from UAAP participation to cool the situation,” said Ramirez, who headed the PSC during two separate terms—from 2005 to 2009 and from 2016 to 2022.

The former head coach of the Ateneo de Davao men’s basketball team described the incident, which claimed the lives of Rene Baterbonia and Nigerian student-athlete Divine Adili, as a “tragedy that is sad for tertiary sports.”

Ramirez added that there are “painful lessons” to be learned from the incident, in which rogue waves at a beach in Dipaculao, Aurora reportedly swept the two players, along with several others, from waist-deep waters into the open sea.

According to reports, the other Ateneo players managed to swim back to shore, but Baterbonia and Adili were missing for nearly an hour before their bodies were recovered.

“Striving for excellence should have limits and must be anchored on the genuine vision and mission of schools. Praying for justice and accountability,” Ramirez said, while urging Ateneo “to reevaluate its athletics direction and principles.”

A timely reassessment of the university’s goals may be necessary, Ramirez added.

“I’m familiar with the Jesuit philosophies and principles that guide the university’s holistic formation of students and place special emphasis on the development of student-athletes,” Ramirez said.

“The athletics department and its varsity teams must embrace these Jesuit philosophies and principles.”

Ramirez’s remarks came after video footage surfaced showing the emotional plea for answers and justice from Baterbonia’s mother.

His comments also followed current PSC chairman Patrick Gregorio’s announcement that a fact-finding panel has been formed to investigate the deaths and assist the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) in establishing a comprehensive account of what transpired.

Gregorio clarified that “the PSC is not the investigating task force and is here to help address the concern.”

Tapped to serve on the multi-stakeholder body are Executive Director Erika Dy of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, PSC Commissioner Fritz Gaston, Commission on Higher Education Chairman Shirley Agrupis, University Athletic Association of the Philippines Executive Director Rebo Saguisag, Adamson University Vice President for Student Affairs Fr. Aldrin Suan, and National Youth Commission Chairman Jeff Ortega.

“We will invite resource speakers so we can continue this process. What is very important is that we receive the formal report from the Philippine National Police,” Gregorio said, adding that the consultations will be conducted in coordination with the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Office of the Press Secretary.