San Juan City strengthens ties with LGUs through sisterhood agreements

By Richielyn Canlas

San Juan City Mayor and League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP) National President Francis Zamora is set to expand inter-local cooperation by signing sisterhood agreements with Cebu Province and Tagbilaran City, reinforcing San Juan’s commitment to collaborative governance and stronger partnerships across the country.

Zamora begins his official visit on July 14 in Dumanjug, Cebu, where he will formalize sisterhood agreements with the eight municipalities of Cebu’s 7th District—Alcantara, Alegria, Badian, Ginatilan, Malabuyoc, Moalboal, Ronda, and host municipality Dumanjug led by Mayor Efren “Gungun” Gica.

The pact covers cooperation in tourism, economic development, culture, disaster resilience, education, and local governance.

On July 15, Zamora will proceed to the Cebu Provincial Capitol for a ceremonial signing with Governor Pamela S. Baricuatro of Cebu Province, Cebu City Mayor Nestor D. Archival Sr., and Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr.

The agreement seeks to foster the exchange of best practices and strengthen collaboration in governance, public service, tourism, investment promotion, environmental sustainability, and disaster preparedness.

The mayor will also join fellow city leaders in a feeding program for underprivileged children at Shangri-La Mactan before presiding over the LCP Executive Board Meeting and Visayas Cluster Consultation, where legislative priorities and governance concerns will be discussed.

On July 16, Zamora will sign another sisterhood agreement with Tagbilaran City, Bohol Mayor Jane Cajes-Yap, focusing on cooperation in governance, tourism, culture, trade, education, and investment promotion.

According to the local government, these engagements highlight San Juan City’s continuing efforts to build stronger ties with LGUs nationwide, advancing programs that promote innovation, inclusive growth, and excellence in public service through meaningful inter-local cooperation.

Earlier this month, Zamora also visited Northwestern Mindanao to forge similar partnerships with local governments in the region.