2 boys found dead inside Cebu garage

CEBU CITY – Two seven-year-old boys were found dead inside a garage in Barangay Tuyan, Naga City, Cebu, on Tuesday.

The police said the children had gone missing after asking permission from their parents to play in the neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

When they failed to return home overnight, their parents sought police assistance the following day.

During the search, police reviewed closed-circuit television footage that showed the boys entering a garage. Investigators proceeded to the site, where they detected a foul odor.

The stench led them to a parked car inside the garage, where the lifeless bodies of the two boys were discovered.

Authorities said the remains were already in a state of decomposition. A follow-up investigation is underway. (Calvin Cordova)